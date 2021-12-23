Reacting to Harish Rawat making public his resentment, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami contended that Congress is a divided house ahead of the Assembly polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, he opined that Congress leaders were busy fighting to be the party's CM face while ignoring the interests of the people. Moreover, he took a swipe at the Sonia Gandhi-led party for not being able to foster internal democracy. Making light of the opposition's chances in the upcoming election, Dhami claimed that no other party was active in the state during the last 4 and a half years.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "This may be Congress' internal matter. For many days, Harish Rawat has been saying that make me the leader. But his party is not making him (the leader) in Uttarakhand. There are many leaders in Congress- Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh, Devender Yadav apart from the high command. They are divided in different groups. The people of Uttarakhand and India have understood this."

"They don't have anything to do with people's welfare. They are only fighting for the chair. Their internal rift has spilt over to the streets. They are not able to foster democracy within their own party," he added.

Embarrassment for Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him. Sources told Republic TV that Rawat, who served as the CM of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017, might announce his own regional party on January 5. However, Congress sources indicated this was a pressure tactic as he wanted to be declared the CM candidate.

Meanwhile, Rawat's advisor Surinder Aggarwal claimed that AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav is a part of BJP's conspiracy to stop Congress from coming back to power in 2022. He claimed, "An in-charge's job is to coordinate between leaders and party workers. If the in-charge itself becomes part of a conspiracy to create obstacles in the chances of Congress making a comeback, to obstruct the formation of a government under Harish Rawat's leadership, then the role of the in-charge is also under a cloud. The in-charge did not take cognizance of the fact that Harish Rawat's hoardings were being removed".

Image: ANI