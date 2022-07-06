Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Hike In Incentive For Startups

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced an increase in the incentive amount given to startups in the state from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and the monthly allowance for one-year period from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The announcement was made by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a programme titled "Startup Grand Challenge" organised by the industries department, where ten participants were also honoured for executing interesting startup ideas.

The monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 which were given to startups instituted by SCs and STs, physically challenged and women will be hiked to Rs 20,000, Dhami said.

Those honoured at Wednesday's programme received a cheque of Rs 50,000 each from the chief minister.

The chief minister also released a wellness report prepared by Invest India on the occasion.

Dhami said schemes introduced by Prime Minister Naendra Modi such as Skill India, Startup India and Make in India have enthused young entrepreneurs across the country.

Noting that innovations have taken place in different fields throughout the country since 2014 when Modi took over, Dhami said the state government is also encouraging the youth to come up with innovative ideas.

The state government has tried to give a positive direction to the creativity of young minds through its startup policy, he said.