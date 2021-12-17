Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Hits Out At Congress For Using CDS Rawat's Cutouts For Rally

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed Congress for using cutouts of deceased CDS General Bipin Rawat at a political rally in the state. Lashing out at the Congress, Dhami quipped that those who once called CDS General Bipin Rawat 'Gali-ka-gunda’ were now using his pictures in their posters.

Taking a dig at Congress, Uttarakhand CM credited PM Modi and BJP policies for the shift in Congress’ thoughts. He quipped while talking to ANI, "They conducted a political programme. General Rawat was our brave soldier. It is because of policies of BJP and Modiji that the ones who used to call a soldier as brave as Rawat as a 'gali-ka-gunda' are now compelled to put his pictures in their posters.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami’s comments came after cutouts of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alongside that of CDS General Bipin Rawat, who recently died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, were sprung up on the streets of Uttarakhand ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Dehradun ahead of state Assembly elections next year.

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff and the country's longest-serving four-star officer, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, along with 13 others, including his wife Madhulika Rawat. The BJP has also put up the posters in the city that have been put up in response to photos of Congress leaders, challenging the party's sudden reverence for General Rawat. The photo of a younger Rahul Gandhi with party colleague Sandeep Dixit is seen on the posters, along with a 2017 media report titled "Congress leader Sandeep Dixit labelled Army Chief 'roadside goon'."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday lambasted the Congress after the latter put up a massive cutout of recently deceased Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat alongside those of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in preparation for 'Vijay Samman Rally' in Dehradun.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the UP Dy CM said, "In politics, people can go to any level for political benefits, but Congress has crossed all the limits and is doing politics over our soldiers. People of the country will give them proper answers. Our soldiers have selflessly served the nation. Incidents like Uri and Pulwama are the examples. They have sacrificed their lives. Congress will be remembered in history for doing bad politics."

