Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Interacts With People, Assures Speedy Resolution For Issues

Two weeks after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with citizens at his residence office and listened to their grievances. During the interaction, CM Dhami assured people to keep up with the party’s promises for the state.

“We will fulfill all the promises. We'll implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We have also launched ‘1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App' where you can lodge complaints and I assure you that strict action will be taken,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated at his residence office.

He also directed the authorities concerned to adopt immediate actions, assuring the visitors to resolve their issues. Chief Minister Dhami said, “The state government is dedicated to solving the grievances of its citizens. I have directed the officials to resolve the block-level issue at the block level and district-level issues at the district level. The citizens of the state should not face any difficulty.”

He further added, “We will fulfil the promises made to the public and achieve the set targets for the development of the state within the set time.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami launches anti-corruption mobile app

It is pertinent to note that on Friday, the Uttarakhand CM announced an anti-corruption mobile app, asserting that the state government's anti-corruption efforts will continue. The '1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App,' developed by the vigilance department, makes it easier for citizens to file graft-related complaints directly with the authorities, stated Dhami.

“It is another step towards building a corruption-free Uttarakhand. It is our commitment. Our campaign against corruption will continue at any cost,” he said at the state secretariat.

According to the Director of Vigilance Amit Sinha, the app is available in both Hindi and English and anyone can use the app or call the provided number to file a complaint. All complaints will be recorded in the app, and the data as well as the complainant's name and other personal details will be kept private.

CM Dhami on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand

Recently, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the State government will constitute a high powered expert panel to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.

“We have decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will be implemented in the state. We also expect other states to follow us,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated.