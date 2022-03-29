Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Allocates Departments Among Ministers; Details Here

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allocated portfolios among ministers of the state. CM Dhami will be handling important departments like Council of Ministers, Personnel and Vigilance, Secretariat Administration, General Administration, Planning, State Property, Information, Home, and Revenue.

Satpal Maharaj has been given Public Works Department, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Culture, Religion, Tourism, Watershed Management and Irrigation and Minor Irrigation Departments. Prem Chand Aggarwal has been given Finance, Urban Development, Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Reorganisation and Census portfolios.

Ganesh Joshi has been given Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sainik Welfare and Rural Development Department. Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat has been given School Education (Basic), School Education (Secondary), Sanskrit Education, Corporate, Higher Education and Medical Health and Medical Education.

Subodh Uniyal has been given Forest, Language, Election, Technical education Departments. At the same time, Rekha Arya has been given the departments of Women Empowerment and Child Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Sports and Youth Welfare. Chandan Ram Das has been given the departments of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Transport, Small and Micro Medium Enterprises.

At the same time, Saurabh Bahuguna has been given the departments of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry, Protocol and Skill Development and Employment.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has these departments:

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has as part of his portfolio - the Council of Ministers, Personnel and Vigilance, Secretariat Administration, General Administration, Planning, State Property, Information, Home, Revenue, Industrial Development, Mining, Industrial Development, Labour, Information Technology and Science Technology, Drinking Water, Energy, AYUSH and AYUSH Education, Excise, Justice, Environment Protection and Climate Change, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and Civil Aviation departments.

BJP retains power in Uttarakhand

In the last 21 years, the state of Uttarakhand has never voted for the same political party for two consecutive terms, until now. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. On the other hand, though the vote share of Congress jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. Meanwhile, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuan, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural. It is important to note that incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami faced defeat at the hands of Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima constituency. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 6,951 votes.

Image: PTI