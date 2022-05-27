Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Roadshow In Champawat Ahead Of May 31 Bypolls

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Champawat ahead of the byelection that is scheduled to take place on May 31. Notably, CM Dhami lost the Khatima seat in the assembly elections in Uttarakhand on February 14.

CM Dhami's Roadshow in Champawat

The BJP workers attended the roadshow led by CM Dhami in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district. The workers raised the slogans Pushkar Dhami Zindabad (Long live Pushkar Dhami) and waved the BJP flag extending their support to the New CM. Dhami expressed his happiness after receiving the Uttarakhand's support and blessings.

"I am a candidate from Champawat constituency. I am going to everyone for their support and votes. Happy to receive their blessings. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand which I want to take forward," Dhami told ANI.

Champawat Bypoll

The Champawat bypolls will be conducted on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 4. Dhami will be contesting against Congress' Nirmala Gahatodi and has also thrown its full force in this election.

Earlier MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned and vacated the Champawat seat, paving the way for Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest in the Champawat bypolls. Dhami lost the assembly seat in Khatima to the 40-year-old Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Kapri got 48,177 votes with a total vote share of 51.89%. He had won the Khatima seat both in 2012 and 2017. Similarly Congress' CM hopeful - Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes.

Uttarakhand assembly results: BJP creates history by winning consecutive elections

Since the new state was formed the state had never repeated the same party to rule the state however the 21-year-old jinx ended in 2022 when BJP returned back to power after winning 48 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly. Congress could not take advantage of the anti-incumbency and could manage to win only 19 seats.

45- year old CM Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister from Uttarakhand after taking over from former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on July 3, 2021. The BJP had to change two Chief Ministers in the state to accommodate the demands of the dissenting MLAs and finally entered the election fray with Dhami as the CM.

AAP couldn't make any inroads in the state in spite of offering 300 units of free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers, free healthcare, women's allowance, free trips to shrines and to project Dehradun as the 'Spiritual Capital' of India.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)