Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On Likelihood Of Implementing Population Control Bill

After the governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh proposed to implement Population Control Bill and 2-child policy, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was asked about the possibility of implementing the same in Uttarakhand. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was visiting Dehradun said that the laws on population control, land laws and various other laws and acts are already in place. "Uttarakhand government will implement whatever is in the favour of the people of the state," he added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Population Control Bill

Uttarakhand | Law on population control, land laws & various other laws & act which are already in place, we'll implement whatever is in favour for the people of Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun when asked if Uttarakhand bring the law on population control pic.twitter.com/1mjWs8mcx8 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Assam and Uttar Pradesh intend to prohibit people with more than two children from availing of government benefits and positions. The common premise of the two-child policies being deliberated in the 2 states is that parents with more than two children will not be allowed to enjoy benefits, jobs or positions extended by the government.

Uttar Pradesh govt's 2-child policy

Uttar Pradesh has floated the draft bill, titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, to control and stabilise the population of the state. The draft bill is open for public suggestions till July 19. The proposed population control bill has provisions to debar contestants with more than 2 children from local polls, and prevent applicants from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the public servants, who will adopt the 2-child policy will get 2 additional increments during the entire service. Under this bill, the government will set up maternity centres in primary healthcare centres that will distribute contraceptives, sensitise people about family planning. They will also keep records of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

Assam govt's 2-child policy

Earlier on June 18, the Assam Chief Minister had announced that the state will undertake the gradual implementation of a 2child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes, which will be funded by the state. Assam plans to make the 2-child policy mandatory for availing of government benefits, including loan waivers and other government schemes. However, members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and tea garden workers will be exempt from this norm.

(Image: PTI)