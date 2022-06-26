Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Personally Hears Grievances Of Citizens; Promises Help

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at his official residence, held a meeting for the people of his state, to hear their problems and grievances. CM Dhami met people from all over the state and assured them of prompt resolutions to their problems.

CM Pushkar Dhami said, "It is the responsibility of the officials to resolve public problems promptly. It should be ensured that the problems of the people are resolved expeditiously."

The CM took to Twitter to showcase glimpses from the meeting and stated that he should also be made aware of the action taken on public problems.

आज मुख्यसेवक सदन में प्रदेश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आई देवतुल्य जनता से व्यक्तिगत रूप से भेंट कर समस्याएं सुनी और उनके त्वरित समाधान के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। pic.twitter.com/TiozKILi5G — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 26, 2022

CM Dhami emphasised that it is the duty of the authorities to make sure that the general people do not need to repeatedly go to the Chief Minister for assistance. The concerned departments have been directed to solve the problems on the block or district level itself so that time and money of the people can be saved, he added.

Additionally, he reaffirmed that the state administration is committed to using the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' to resolve everyone's difficulties.

“Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the problems of the people coming from different areas of the state at the Chief Minister’s residence today and directed to send the problems to the concerned departments for their proper solution,” read an official statement.

Pushkar Singh Dhami secures CM seat in Uttarakhand

On June 3, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami won the Champawat by-poll with an astonishing margin of 55,025 votes. As Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister in March despite losing to Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by 6,579 votes in the Assembly polls, he needed to get elected to the state Assembly by September to remain the CM. While he garnered a whopping 92.94% of the total votes polled, his Congress opponent Nirmala Gahtori could garner only 3233 votes and lost her deposit.

Interestingly, the Uttarakhand CM's victory margin was 10 times higher than Kailash Gahtori, the BJP leader who originally won from Champawat in the 2022 Assembly election and resigned, paving way for Dhami to contest. The by-election victory helped him regain his political authority which was damaged after losing the Khatima seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)