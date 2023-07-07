Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Chair First Cabinet Meet Today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to chair the first state Cabinet meeting Friday. The meeting holds immense importance as it will set the tone for the new government's agenda and policies. The meeting will commence at 11 a.m. and be held at the Secretariat's conference hall.

With over a dozen proposals on the agenda, the cabinet meeting is expected to address key issues concerning the state. Sources suggest that there may also be a discussion on the Uttarakhand Staff Selection Commission (USSC) during the meeting.

However, the Dhami government has not yet received the draft of the USSC. It is anticipated that suggestions will be presented to the government based on the draft, which is expected to reach them within seven days. Until the draft is received, the decision to forward it to the Legislative Assembly cannot be made.

Plethora of issues to be discussed

Several critical issues are likely to be deliberated during the meeting. One such proposal is the creation of a new director position for the Department of Parks and Agriculture.

Additionally, discussions will revolve around the Uttarakhand drone policy, amendments to the electronic waste policy, expansion of the Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme focusing on women's empowerment and child development, granting a 50% subsidy on sugar and salt to ration cardholders, equalising registration fees for government hospitals and medical colleges, establishing a separate cadre for specialist doctors, setting up Cath Labs in three districts of the state, proposing a policy for the sale of condemned vehicles after the implementation of the scrap policy, and endorsing regulations related to the practical examination of medical students on unclaimed dead bodies.

Furthermore, there are proposals concerning the Mental Health Care Act and regulations pertaining to the practical examination of medical students on unclaimed dead bodies, which may be approved during the meeting.

The decisions and discussions held during this cabinet meeting will play a pivotal role in shaping the policies and direction of the state administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The meeting's outcomes will determine the path that the government will take to address crucial issues and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand.