Uttarakhand CM Rawat Apologises To Congress Leader For State BJP Chief's Shocking Remark

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has apologised to senior state Congress leader Indira Hridayesh after a derogatory remark made by the state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat. The CM took to Twitter and said that he is very sad to hear about the remarks made against Hridayesh and will personally call her to apologise for the state BJP president's actions.

आदरणीय @IndiraHridayesh बहिन जी आज मैं अति दुखी हूँ । महिला हमारे लिए अति सम्मानित व पूज्या हैं। मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपसे व उन सभी से क्षमा चाहता हँ जो मेरी तरह दुखी हैं। मैं कल आपसे व्यक्तिगत बात करूँगा व पुनः क्षमा याचना करूँगा। 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 5, 2021

Indira Hridayesh demands apology from Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat

Indira Hridayesh on Wednesday shared a video of herself on Twitter where she has asked for an apology from Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat for his derogatory remarks against her while addressing party workers at an event on Tuesday. While replying to Hridayesh's remarks that some BJP MLAs are in touch with her, Bhagat shockingly said that why would anyone get in touch with a 'budhiya' (old woman). The Congress party has demanded an apology from him for the shameful remark.

She tweeted, "through social media, I learned about Uttarakhand BJP chief Shri Bansidhar Bhagat's frivolous thinking towards women. In a BJP meeting in Bhimtal, the words uttered for a woman older than him, reflects his petty mentality. This type of indecent language does not suit any politician."

She added, "Banshidhar ji it seems that you did not read Ramayan properly, otherwise you would not have used such words for an elderly woman. Each and every woman of Uttarakhand will give you an answer to whatever you have said."

