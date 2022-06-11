Uttarakhand CM Reaffirms Commitment To Implement UCC; Urges Other States To Follow Suit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state soon and assured that he will not go back on his words. CM Dhami added that he expects other states to also implement the UCC as it will help curate and implement the same laws for every citizen. Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand CM said that he will do whatever he says like the Prime Minister. It should be mentioned here that implementing UCC in the state was among CM Dhami's pre-poll promises.

"There should be the same law for everyone. We are going to implement UCC here and we expect other states to follow it. We believe in PM Modi Ji's leadership. He does whatever he says," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Uttarakhand forms 5-member panel for UCC

Uttarakhand's BJP-led administration constituted a drafting committee on May 27 to implement UCC in the hill state. The group is led by Ranjana Desai, a retired Supreme Court judge who presently chairs the Indian Delimitation Commission. Former Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, former state chief secretary and 1983-batch IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwa, and Manu Gaur, another former chief secretary, are the other members of the committee.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Before the election, we had taken a resolution, which we have fulfilled. We work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last eight years, he has fulfilled all the promises he made. This is Modiji's style of working. We decided that after coming to power, we will implement UCC; and now we have formed a committee. Following discussions, a draft will be prepared and we will work on it."

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal for drafting and implementing personal laws which are regardless of a citizen's religion, gender, or sexual orientation. Article 44 of the Constitution governs UCC. The ruling party, the BJP, vowed to adopt the code across the country during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.