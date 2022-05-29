Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged voters of Champawat to come in large numbers to vote in the by-election on May 31 where he will be facing Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress. Winning Champawat is important for Dhami to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, while Dhami's party, the BJP, secured a comfortable victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year, the Chief Minister lost the Khatima seat to Congress' Bhuwan Chand Kapri.

Ahead of the much-awaited by-election, CM Pushkar Dhami spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and discussed the immense development possibilities present in the region.

Referring to the Dev Bhoomi that Uttarakhand is and making a special reference to the gods and goddesses residing in Champawat, CM Dhami told Republic, "I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to contest the by-polls from Champawat to serve the citizens of this constituency. There are immense opportunities in the region in the areas of tourism, tea growing, horticulture, agriculture, etc. The effort from my side will be to convert Champawat as a model of development."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister urged the electorate of the constituency to vote in large numbers, "I have called upon the people of the region to celebrate May 31 as the day to be celebrated as the festival of voting (Matdaan Utsav). Champawat should witness 100 per cent voting."

Yogi Adityanath lauds CM Dhami ahead of Champawat by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 28 praised the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dami in a public rally in Tanakpur, Champawat district ahead of the by-polls. He said that just as BJP is required for the development of India, a young leader like the 46-year old CM Dhami is necessary for the welfare of the state.

"Champawat was established in 1957. The state will soon complete its 25 years of formation. People here have aspirations related to development, tourism, and employment. Now, they will get fulfilled as the CM himself is the BJP's candidate from the constituency".

Dhami also participated in a roadshow in the Champawat constituency on May 27 in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district.

Champawat by-elections

The 46-year old Dhami filed the nomination papers for the by-election on May 9. He will contest against the 60-year old Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress party. It's important to note that BJP's former MLA from the constituency Kailash Chandra Gahtori had vacated his seat for the CM to contest after he lost the Khatima seat in the Assembly elections to Congress' Bhuwan Chand Kapri by over 6,000 votes.

The by-polls for Champawat are scheduled for May 31 and the counting will be held on June 3.

(Image: PTI)