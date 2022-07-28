Hours after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 28 said that Congress is unable to digest the fact that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Murmu for the Presidential election.

Reacting to the statement given by the Leader of Opposition, CM Dhami said, "The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reflects the mindset of Congress. They have always considered the tribal community only their vote bank. They have always indulged in vote bank politics."

Congress' Adhir Chowdhury addresses President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'

Chowdhury sparked a massive controversy by passing a sexist remark on President Droupadi Murmu, calling her ‘Rashtrapatni’. Following his comments, a massive controversy broke out leading to a fiery argument between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Many BJP MPs also staged protests against the Leader of Opposition and Sonia Gandhi, asking them to apologise to the President and the people of the country.

However, soon after the controversy sparked an outrage, the Congress leader attempted to clarify his remarks, saying, "I had used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and the ruling party is deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill." He also had sought time from President Murmu to apologise for his sexist remark. "I will not apologise to these Pakhandis (calling BJP MPs Hypocrites). I will apologise to the President," he added.

Amid calls for his apology, the Congress MP said, "I never intended to insult the country's highest post. Rashtrapatni just slipped out, that was my mistake. I am Bengali, not a Hindi-speaking person."

Image: ANI