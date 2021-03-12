Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat May Expand Cabinet On March 12, 3 Berths Up For Grabs

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet on Friday, March 12, state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said on Thursday. However, there is no official word on this so far.

The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers and three more posts are up for grabs, he said. While two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017, another fell vacant after the demise of Finance Minister Prakash Pant in June 2019.

According to reports, the three berths have remained vacant despite repeated discussions among party members and MLAs expressing their disappointment about it. This was reportedly one of the reasons behind the ouster of former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

His successor, Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan

Change of guard in Uttarakhand

The expansion of the Uttarakhand cabinet and the decentralization of the power is said to help the government in the state to woo the dissidents back after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation.

A senior party leader on Wednesday said, "There have been several leaders in the party who wanted their voices to be heard but because of the troubles with former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, this couldn’t be done. It is a time to woo them back and make them feel belonged. "

According to sources, Trivendra Singh resigned after Gautam, and former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership outlining the party's state unit's rebellion.

With the state executive scheduled for March 12 to March 14, 2021, the party has planned more changes in the structure of the state (Uttarakhand) government.

The general elections in the state are scheduled to be held in 2022. The saffron party has won the elections in 2017 with 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. On the other hand, Congress only managed to secure 11 seats.