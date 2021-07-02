Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns; Second Change Of Guard In A Year

In a massive development in Uttarakhand politics, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has offered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the State. This is the second time in a year that Uttarakhand is witnessing a change of Chief Minister which leads to a big churn in the Uttarakhand BJP. Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, a year before the latter completed his term as the Uttarakhand CM.

According to sources, Tirath Singh Rawat has been replaced as the CM because the assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in the next six-seven months, while Tirath Singh Rawat has completed only four months of his tenure. Moreover, it is being said that the next CM would be an MLA and not an MP as Tirath Singh was. If sources are to be believed, there will be a meeting of MLAs, who will take a call on the next Chief Minister and not the party leadership. Sources have also said that there could be a possible Cabinet rejig.

Earlier, there was speculation over a possible change of guard in the state which was fuelled by Tirath Singh Rawat being summoned suddenly on Wednesday to Delhi. He met the BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned in March paving the way for Tirath Singh Rawat who was then the Uttarakhand BJP Chief. Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned when he was only 10 days short of completing the fourth year of his governance in the State. However, after his resignation, Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the party for providing him with the opportunity to lead the government.

Uttarakhand's history of sitting CMs being replaced

Since the formation of the hilly State from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the State, have often changed their CM faces, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. Nityanand Swami, who was the State's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009, and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat culminating in its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to the polls again in 2022.