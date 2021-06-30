Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Summoned To Delhi; Discussions Over By-election Likely

In an unforeseen development, the BJP high command summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to the national capital on Wednesday. As per sources, he will leave for Delhi at 10.30 am and meet BJP national president JP Nadda later in the day. This comes even as the saffron party held a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Ramnagar from Nainital from June 27 to chalk out a roadmap for the 2022 Assembly elections amongst other issues. It was attended by the CM, Ministers, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam and other party members.

Sources told Republic TV that the upcoming by-elections in the state will feature in the discussion between Nadda and Rawat. When the latter took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10, he was a sitting member of the Lok Sabha from the Garhwal constituency. Thus, the MP has less than three months left to get elected to the state Assembly barring which he will have to put in his papers.

He is likely to contest from Gangotri or Haldwani as both these seats are vacant at present, sources revealed. Moreover, BJP will also finalise a candidate for the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat which shall fall vacant on his victory in the Assembly by-election. At the same time, speculation is rife on the rationale for asking Rawat to make a Delhi visit to discuss the by-election modalities when senior leaders such as Santhosh and Gautam were already in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat called to Delhi today by the party high command.



The deadline for CM's election to Assembly looms

Earlier, former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat claimed that a constitutional crisis is brewing in the state as Rawat is not an MLA. He stated, "To continue holding his post, Rawat has to be an elected member of the legislative assembly before the completion of six months on September 9. Under section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, a by-election cannot be held in the event where only a year is remaining for the general elections". Thereafter, he formally wrote to the Election Commission of India urging it to "clear the confusion".

What will happen later cannot be predicted. Rest is upon the BJP to decide how will they handle the situation," he added. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass.