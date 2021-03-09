Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, Says 'BJP Has Decided Unanimously'

Amidst the political turmoil in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening. The BJP leader submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan. Rawat's resignation as CM of Uttarakhand comes just before the Assembly Elections, which are slated to be held next year in the state. Addressing a press breifing moments after tendering his resignation, Rawat remarked that the party has unanimously decided to pass on the post to another leader. While he remained mum on who might be the new CM of the Uttarakhand, Rawat said that all the MLAs would huddle up at the BJP headquarters tomorrow and deliberate on it.

'The party has decide unanimously'

"I have been in politics for a long time now. The party had provided me with the opportunity to serve as the CM of the state. I never thought that the party would provide me with such a huge opportunity but it was only possible in BJP to give the such a platform to an ordinary person. The party has thought and unanimously decided that I should give this opportunity to someone else. I also want to thank people of the state," Rawat said after submitting his resignation.

As per sources, the political crisis in the state was triggered when the Aam Aadmi Party sensed a political opportunity there and reached out to a senior minister in the Uttarakhand government, offering him to be the CM face. Following this, when the BJP sensed trouble, a churn for leadership had already begun. Trivendra Singh Rawat was called to Delhi and shown an internal survey demonstrating his dropping leadership graph which he was allegedly unable to explain to the party's satisfaction. As per sources, he's been asked to ensure smooth transition.

Rawat late on Monday met BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in New Delhi. Top central BJP leaders have also met to discuss the developments. Last week, BJP Uttarakhand held an emergency core group meeting which was attended by observer Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi, and others. The Central BJP leadership is expected to huddle up soon to choose the new CM for the state.

