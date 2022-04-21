Uttarakhand CM Warns Action Against Illegal Encroachments; 'Bulldozer Not Used Forcefully'

Responding to the Oppositions' 'Bulldozer Politics' claims, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday clarified that it's not being used forcefully on anyone. While addressing a public gathering in Dehradun, CM Dhami said that till now bulldozers have been only used at three places-- Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haldwani. CM Dhami warned that wherever illegal encroachments are found, action will be taken against the culprits. Earlier, Dhami also said that the Uttarakhand government will follow any drive that will assure peace across the state.

After the anti-encroachment drive was stopped in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government will soon begin a drive to maintain peace and ensure that outsiders are capable of fomenting trouble are not allowed to enter.

“Our state should remain peaceful. Our state’s ‘dharma sanskriti’ (religious traditions) should remain protected. The state government will soon begin a verification drive. It will try verifying those who have not been verified properly. No such people should come here because of whom the peace in the state may get disrupted,” Dhami told reporters.

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.