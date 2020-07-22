Uttarakhand CM Writes To Sundar Pichai, Invites Him To Explore Opportunities In The State

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai invited the tech giant to explore opportunities in the state, adding that the government would ensure "complete support" to "make it happen". This development comes after the Google CEO announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore or approximately USD 10 billion into India over the next five to seven years through 'Google for India Digistation Fund' on July 13.

Rawat also shared a snapshot of the letter he wrote to the Google CEO as well. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said the state has a high literacy rate, an abundance of skilled human resource, relatively less pollution, and crime.

"Dear Sundar Pichai I invite Google to explore opportunities, our state of Uttarakhand offers, especially for setting up of data-centers etc. We promise complete support of our government to help make it happen," tweeted Rawat.

"As you are aware that the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, formed in 2000, has in the last two decades emerged as a preferred investment destination in the country. It is ranked as the best hill state for the ease of doing business in India," read the letter from Rawat to Pichai."The COVID-19 pandemic makes it imperative for businesses to look at alternate models for development. The possibility of working from remote locations open up new opportunities for the IT Sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Rawat added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Investment Of $10 Billion In India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Taking to Twitter, Pichai said that Google is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India.

The top executive said that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore into India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. He added that the huge investment reflects Google’s confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

Announcing the decision, Pichai wrote in a blog that the mission of Google is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

