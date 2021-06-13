Uttarakhand Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh Passes Away, PM Modi & Others Condole

In a saddening development, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away on Sunday at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. She died after suffering a heart attack, informed the state party in charge Devender Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the news and extended his condolences to 'an effective legislator'. His office tweeted:

Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 13, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh also extended his condolences to Indira Hridayesh's family and supporters and said, "My acquaintance with Indira Hridayesh ji has been decades old. I always got a feeling like an elder sister from her. She was always at the forefront of raising issues of public interest in the assembly. I express my condolences to her family and supporters during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

स्वo इंदिरा हृदयेश जी से मेरा परिचय दशकों पुराना रहा है। उनसे सदा मुझे बड़ी बहन जैसी आत्मीयता मिली। विधानसभा में जनहित के मुद्दे उठाने में वे सदा अग्रणी रहती थीं।



मैं इस कठिन समय में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी सांत्वना व्यक्त करता हूँ।



ॐ शांति — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) June 13, 2021

Here are some other top reactions:

अभी-अभी कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेत्री डॉक्टर @IndiraHridayesh जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिलकर मन अत्यंत दुखी है। इन्दिरा बहिन जी ने अपने लम्बे राजनीतिक जीवन में कई पदों को सुशोभित किया और विधायिका के कार्य में पारंगत हासिल की। बहिन जी का जाना मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 13, 2021

उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक मज़बूत कड़ी, डॉ इंदिरा हृदयेश जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। वे अंत तक जन सेवा एवं कांग्रेस परिवार के लिए कार्यरत रहीं। उनके सामाजिक व राजनीतिक योगदान प्रेरणास्रोत हैं।



उनके प्रियजनों को शोक संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/b8KmeSCoqw — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2021

कांग्रेस पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता एवं उत्तराखंड विधानसभा की नेता प्रतिपक्ष डॉ. इंदिरा हृदयेश जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।



आज हमने एक जुझारू नेता, जनप्रिय प्रतिनिधि एवं अभिभावक को खो दिया। ईश्वर उनको श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं इस दुख की घड़ी में परिजनों को कष्ट सहने का साहस दें। pic.twitter.com/tmMDsWfkDH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 13, 2021

Shocked and saddened to hear the sudden demise of Leader of Opposition Uttrakhand, Indira Hridayesh



Her contributions for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden & strengthening the party in Uttrakhand will always be remembered

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family pic.twitter.com/rHAvU1LWaA — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) June 13, 2021