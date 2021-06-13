Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Congress Leader Indira Hridayesh Passes Away, PM Modi & Others Condole

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away on Sunday in Delhi. PM Modi extended condolences.

Uttarakhand

In a saddening development, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away on Sunday at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. She died after suffering a heart attack, informed the state party in charge Devender Yadav. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the news and extended his condolences to 'an effective legislator'. His office tweeted:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh also extended his condolences to Indira Hridayesh's family and supporters and said, "My acquaintance with Indira Hridayesh ji has been decades old. I always got a feeling like an elder sister from her. She was always at the forefront of raising issues of public interest in the assembly. I express my condolences to her family and supporters during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Here are some other top reactions: 

 

