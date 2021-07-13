Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi To Choose Next CLP Chief

Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, Congress leaders of the state meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday, July 13. The meeting is aimed to discuss the name of the new Congress legislature party (CLP) leader and structural change of Congress unit in the state. This is the second round of meetings, first was held on July 12 in Delhi.

Uttarakhand's new CLP leader

In June, Indira Hridayesh, who was the CLP leader in the state Assembly, passed away due to a heart attack. According to the sources, Govind Singh Kunjwal, Harish Rawat, and Karan Mahara are some of the names suggested for the CLP post.

The meeting is also focused on discussing the strategies for the Uttarakhand polls. Now, it's not just a fight between BJP and Congress as AAP is also actively functioning for the state's win.

The Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in early 2022 to elect 70 members of the state's legislative assembly. The current term will end on March 23, 2022.

BJP in Uttarakhand

On July 5, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand and 11 BJP legislators took oath as state Cabinet Ministers.

Following this, Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik at a meeting held with ministerial colleagues had said the party will win more than 60 seats in the state assembly elections in 2022 under the leadership of young Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He had informed, "Through development works done over the past four-and-a-half years in the state, the BJP has proved that it is the only positive thinking party dedicated to development. A constitutional crisis did lead to a change of guard in the state but it has had no impact on development works. They are going on at an uninterrupted pace".

Congress targets Uttarakhand BJP government

Following the new cabinet formation in Uttarakhand, Congress accused the BJP of only changing CMs and neglecting issues of development, unemployment, inflation, and corruption. AICC secretary Devender Yadav claimed that Congres would resolve the issues if voted to power.

During a protest organized by the grand old party against fuel price hike, Yadav said, "Today's protest is against the useless BJP government which been ruling Uttarakhand for four years. The BJP government in the state has only changed chief ministers which have led to a rise in unemployment, corruption, scams, and inflation. To eradicate and throw away this government, all the Congress workers from across the state have gathered here to participate in this massive protest."

(Image credit: PTI)