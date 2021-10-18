Uttarakhand: Congress Predicts '6 More Turncoat MLAs To Rejoin Party' Amid Unease In BJP

In a big claim ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal predicted that 6 legislators who switched allegiance from Congress to BJP will rejoin the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Speaking to the media in Almora, he added that the Congress top brass will take a final call on this issue. In March 2016, Kunjwal in his capacity as the Speaker had disqualified 9 rebel Congress legislators- Vijay Bahuguna, Harak Singh Rawat, Amrita Rawat. Shaila Rani Rawat, Pradip Batra, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Subodh Uniyal, Shailendra Mohan Singhal and Umesh Sharma Kau who joined BJP two months later.

Almora, Uttarakhand | Many people will come back in Congress and our Central leadership will take decision on it. 6 MLAs are in our contact & they're willing to join Congress: Congress MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal (17.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Kunjwal's remark assumes significance after another Congress turncoat and BJP Minister Yashpal Arya joined Congress with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya on October 11. Earlier, sources indicated that Congress-turned-BJP MLAs such as Harak Singh Rawat, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', Shaila Rani Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Singhal, and Pradeep Batra are miffed with the ruling party and are seeking to join Congress. Incidentally, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has made it clear that turncoats will be readmitted to the party only if they tender an apology for helping topple his government in 2016.

On October 12, Harish Rawat said, "The way govt was made to fall in 2016 by some people, was a blasphemous incident in Uttarakhand's history. I know a lot of people want to join Congress. But for me, the issue of bringing down my govt is a great sin."

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether Uttarakhand polls will be fought under ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat's leadership.