Uttarakhand Congress Witnesses Infighting Over Appointment Of CLP Ahead Of Polls In 2022

Even as the Congress party continues to grapple with a series of crises in some states, the grand old party is now witnessing another infighting in Uttarakhand. In an inside scoop on the Uttarakhand Congress accessed by Republic, it has now emerged that the party is divided into two factions. As per reports, the two warring sides are divided with former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and Congress leader Pritam Singh in the fray.

Uttarakhand Congress infighting

As the infighting continues with the Uttarakhand Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with the party's parliamentary strategy group to discuss a possible change in the leadership in Lok Sabha. The tussle in Uttarakhand comes ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022. This also comes even as the leader of CLP is to be appointed by the Congress party.

Moreover, reports have added that one faction is meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi already took place. However, sources have reported that Pritam Singh will be named as the new CLP following which a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will be formed. Therefore, the tussle for the leader of the PCC has been sparked off within the party's Uttarakhand unit.

Citing his loyalty to the party since last few years, Pritam Singh has reportedly claimed that he should be made the CLP. However, this is being contested by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat who is seeking to have his followers on the PCC. Therefore, the Congress high command is holding a series of meetings in order to address the issue as the infighting rages within its party. In addition, this also involves the regions of Kumaon and Garhwal and Harish Rawat is said to have a stronghold in some sections of the region.

Congress infighting in states

Uttarakhand joins several other states where the grand old party is witnessing infightings. In Punjab, the crisis was sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. The crisis has seen a divide among the party and the Punjab Congress leaders have repeatedly met party high command.

In Telangana, fresh tussle erupted after the Congress appointed A Revanth Reddy as the as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief. According to reports, the Congress party members are miffed with the decision of the AICC to appoint Revanth Reddy as the TPCC President. Senior Congress leaders have opposed the appointment of Reddy, who had joined the Congress after leaving TDP.