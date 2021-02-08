Uttarakhand Disaster: 'Rishiganga Project Completely Wiped Off; 11 Lives Lost,' Says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network sharing the latest on the progress of the rescue operations post the Uttarakhand glacier burst.

"This valley shares its borders with China, in that Reni village, the birthplace of Gaura Devi, from where the Chipko movement started that is where the project was located. There has been no harm to the village, but 11 locals have lost their lives," informed the Chief Minister.

Rishiganga project wiped off

Trivendra Singh Rawat also revealed that there were two projects located at a distance of 5kms from each other. Out of the two, the Rishiganga project had been completely wiped out while the other, located near Tapovan Vishnu had been affected badly, with several feared to be trapped inside the 2.5 km tunnel.

"Rishiganga project has been completely washed out. You can't even imagine there was a project located here. Another project, located about 5km downstream, the Tapovan Vishnu ghat has also been affected badly. The loss is being calculated as of now. The tunnel is 2.5 km long, we are still figuring out what is inside it," he said.

Hailing the forces, the Uttarakhand CM stated that at this time, the priority was to maintain calm in the crisis and to not fall for any misinformation. "Our force is very strong, they have great willpower. They are risking their lives to save people, and we hope to tide over this soon. Addressing all the citizens of Uttarakhand, I want to say that this is a time of calamity, we have to maintain calm. Do not trust rumours and misinformation. We have all kinds of facilities, and we will do whatever we can for our labourers," said the Uttarakhand CM.

Yesterday, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin.

