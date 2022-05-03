Uttarakhand: EC Announces Bypolls In Champawat On May 31; CM Dhami Likely To Contest

The Election Commission on Monday, May 2, announced the schedule for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha. The constituencies which are due to hold polls include Champawat in Uttarakhand, Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will likely contest the by-elections in Champawat, according to ANI.

The Election Commission has announced that the polling in the aforementioned constituencies will be held on May 31 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 3. Notably, Pushkar Singh Dhami is not a member of the State Legislative Assembly as he lost in the bygone assembly polls from the Khatima constituency in February. Dhami is currently serving his second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori has resigned from the Champawat constituency to vacate the seat for the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the elections.

Local residents express hope for development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's candidature from Champawat is expected to bring respite to the local residents. After local residents came to know about Dhami contesting the elections Champawat, the people of the Dhuri village expressed hope for development in the region. A local resident told ANI that they are "extremely delighted" that the district will have Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami after the byelections. The local resident stated that they have to "travel a lot for fulfilling the basic requirements" as they did not have facilities like proper roads, electricity and water in Champawat, reported ANI. The resident exuded hope that there will be development and people will have access to basic facilities.

Uttarakhand Elections:

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power after winning 45 seats out of the 70-member assembly with a vote share of 44.33%. However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes in the Khatima constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress Party won 19 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was defeated by a margin of 17527 votes in the Lalkuwa seat, however, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

Inputs from ANI