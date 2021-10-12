Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Harish Rawat Hesitant To Induct BJP Rebels In Congress, Cites 2016 Coup

As several BJP MLAs remain miffed with the party in Uttarakhand, ex-CM Harish Singh Rawat on Tuesday, hesitated in inducting them into Congress. Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Rawat reminded that 9 MLAs had rebelled against his government in 2016, bringing it down and later joined BJP. Terming it a 'Maha paap', Rawat said that those MLAs would have to admit their mistake and apologise to the state before wishing to join Congress. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022 - where BJP faces an emerging AAP & Congress.

Rawat hesitant to take back rebels

"The way govt was made to fall in 2016 by some people, was a blasphemous incident in Uttarakhand's history. I know a lot of people want to join Congress. But for me, the issue of bringing down my govt is a 'Mahapaap' (great sin). If such sinners want to join Congress, they should atleast admit their sins and express regret. If such people join Congress, it would be a very difficult time for a person like me. There are many core-sector BJP MLAs who want to join Congress, but I am not for party switching," said Rawat.

His remarks come a day after Uttarakhand Transport minister Yashpal Arya and his MLA son Sanjeev Arya joined the Congress in the presence of ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, ex-CM Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Yashpal Arya held 6 portfolios in the Pushkar Singh Dhami govt and had switched to BJP in 2007 from Congress. As per reports, Arya had been a long-time Congressman and had been elected for the first time to the Assembly from Khatima Sitarganj seat in 1989.

Resentment in BJP

In July, prior to BJP selecting Pushkar Singh Dhami as Tirath Singh Rawat's successor, Arya was one of the top contenders for the CM post. Sources stated that many CM contenders like Satpal Maharaj. Harak Singh Rawat, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Aarya were miffed with High command and had huddled in Satpal Maharaj's house. Sources add that Congress-turned-BJP MLAs like Harak Singh Rawat, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', Shaila Rani Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Sighal, Pradeep Batra - who were instrumental in bringing down Harish Rawat's government are allegedly miffed with BJP and eyeing to join Congress. The saffron party has refuted any discontent in its ranks affirming that all MLAs stood by the govt.

2016 Uttarakhand coup

Nine Congress MLAs - Vijay Bahuguna, Harak Singh Rawat, Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, Shaila Rani Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Singhal, Amrita Rawat, Subodh Uniyal and Pradeep Batra rebelled against then-CM Harish Rawat on March 18, 2016 and claimed to the governor that Rawat government had been reduced to a minority. While Rawat was given 10 days time to prove his majority, Bahuguna's son Saket released an alleged sting CD accusing Rawat of buying rebel party MLAs' support. Amid the upheaval, the state was put under President's rule and all nine MLAs were disqualified before the floor test. Upon the intervention of courts, Rawat's govt was reinstated as disqualified MLAs were barred from voting in the floor test. All 9 MLAs joined BJP later.