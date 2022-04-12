Uttarakhand: Ex-LoP Pritam Singh Signals Rift In Congress; Rebuts 'factionalism' Charge

The infighting in Uttarakhand Congress showed no signs of abating as former Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh lashed out at the party's top brass on Monday. After the party's poor show in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress appointed Karan Mahara as the state unit president and replaced Singh with Yashpal Arya. Speaking to the media, Singh lamented that Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had blamed for factionalism in the state unit that ultimately led to the party's defeat.

Refuting this charge, Congress leader Pritam Singh said, "First of all, I want to make it clear. In-charge Devendra Yadav and national general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal told me that Congress lost because of my factionalism. I feel that there should be a probe. And if I am found guilty, I don't have the right to remain even an MLA. Show me a statement of mine that indicates that I was into factionalism. Yes, my fault is that I worked to establish Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's Congress in Uttarakhand when I became the party's state president."

"They should provide witnesses to show that I worked against the official candidate in the election. It should be clear as to who was involved in factionalism. The people of Chakrata have elected me as an MLA. So, I will continue working as an MLA," the former Minister added. Having served as the Uttarakhand Congress chief from 2017 to 2021, the 6-time legislator was considered another contender for the CM's post apart from Harish Rawat.

Setback for Congress in Uttarakhand

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.