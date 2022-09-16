Last Updated:

Republic Bharat Summit: 'Uttarakhand Has Always Contributed To Security Of Borders', Avers CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami while speaking at Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan said that Uttarakhand has always contributed to the security of India's borders.

Addressing the Republic Bharat Summit on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about the importance of the Himalayan state, asserting that Uttarakhand is not just working towards providing a clean environment but it also contributes to the security of Indian borders. 

Speaking at Republic's Nation First programme, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state and with that, the state is also contributing towards providing a clean environment. The state provides clean air and water to the country." He further added saying, "Apart from a clean environment to the country, Uttarakhand also contributes to the security of our borders."

Nation always comes first for Uttarkhand: Dhami

"Though Uttrakhand does not have a large population and stands low in this aspect as compared to other states, but we have always stood for our country. The youth of Uttarakhand has always contributed in country's defence," Dhami added. 

"The people of Uttarkhand have always given a huge contribution in maintaining the security of the country. This is why Nation always comes first to us. Our PM and party have kept  Nation First," he added. 

Baba Ramdev extends birthday greeting to Pushkar Singh Dhami

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami also thanked Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking out his time to put forward his opinion on Republic Media Network "Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan". Simultaneously, apart from Arnab Goswami, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev also wished Dhami on his birthday. "Today is your birthday, and tomorrow, that of Modi Ji. There is a spree of birthday's going on," Baba Ramdev added.

