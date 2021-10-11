In a big jolt to BJP, Uttarakhand Transport minister Yashpal Arya and his MLA son Sanjeev Arya joined the Congress on Monday. In the presence of ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, ex-CM Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, the father-son duo joined Congress in Delhi. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022 - where it faces an emerging AAP & Congress.

Yashpal Arya & son join Congress

"If Congress is strong, democracy will be strengthened. I want assure I will work with full dedication in whatever role the party offers me. We all must strive to establish a govt for the common man," said Yashpal Arya. The ex-cabinet minister held 6 portfolios in the Pushkar Singh Dhami govt - tranport, social welfare, minority welfare, student welfare, press dept and election affairs. He had switched to BJP in 2007 from Congress. As per reports, Arya had been a long time Congressman and had been elected for the first time to the Assembly from Khatima Sitarganj seat in 1989.

Arya - a CM contender

In July, prior to BJP selecting Pushkar Singh Dhami as Tirath Singh Rawat's successor, Arya was one of the top contenders for the CM post. Sources stated that many CM contenders like Satpal Maharaj. Harak Singh Rawat, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Aarya were miffed with High command and had huddled in Satpal Maharaj's house. BJP had refuted any discontent in its ranks affirming that all MLAs stood by the govt.

Dhami takes over

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami was selected as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat was made to resign as BJP claimed that bypolls could not be held in Uttarakhand due to COVID by August - the deadline by which Rawat had to be elected as an MLA.

Tirath Singh Rawat - a Uttarakhand MP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat - 10 days ahead of completing his fourth year as CM as several MLAs reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog. Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election.