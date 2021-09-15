Uttarakhand Polls: AAP State Chief SS Kaler To Contest Against CM Dhami; Resigns From Post

In a big development on Tuesday, AAP's Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler announced that he had been asked to fight the 2022 Assembly polls against CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the 2017 election, Dhami defeated his Congress opponent Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 2709 votes from the Khatima constituency. Addressing a press briefing, Kaler also mentioned that he was stepping down as the Uttarakhand AAP chief's post to concentrate on this new responsibility.

AAP leader SS Kaler remarked, "The party high command i.e Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have given me a big responsibility to fight the election against Uttarakhand CM Dhami. Taking this into consideration, I am resigning from my post today". On this occasion, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party also named Bhupesh Upadhyay, Anant Ram Chauhan and Prem Singh as the working presidents of the Kumaon, Garhwal and Tarai regions respectively.

Moreover, Deepak Bali and Basant Kumar have been appointed as the president and vice president of the election campaign committee. This assumes significance ahead of Kejriwal's visit to the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand on September 19. AAP has dubbed this as an "important tour" in view of the upcoming Assembly election.

देहरादून से आम आदमी पार्टी की महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस वार्ता LIVE https://t.co/sYyXM8BQjP — Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand (@AAPUttarakhand) September 14, 2021

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. The 2022 Assembly polls will be the first election that AAP is contesting in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha election where 5 of its candidates lost. In 2018, AAP's Dehradun mayoral candidate Rajni Rawat stood a distant third behind BJP and Congress.

On August 17, Kejriwal declared that Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal will be AAP's CM face for the 2022 Assembly election. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. Running an organization that trains the locals to join the Armed Forces, he joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on April 19 this year.