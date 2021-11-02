Uttarakhand Polls: BJP's Madan Kaushik Sets 60 Seat Target In 70-member Assembly

Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said that his party has set a target of winning more than 60 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections. A high-level meeting regarding the elections was held at Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi residence on Monday night. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami, and other senior BJP leaders were also present in the meeting. In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 Assembly seats, and Congress had won 11.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the poll-bound state and kick-started the campaign for the 2022 elections while launching 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana' in Dehradun.

'We have a goal of 60 plus seats': Madan Kaushik

"Today we discussed the upcoming elections and decided on all programmes. We reviewed the preparations and formed the roadmap. Right now we have a goal of 60 plus seats. We got the guidance of the Union Home Minister to achieve the goal. There will be programmes of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister in Uttarakhand," Kaushik told ANI.

PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand ahead of elections

After Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state on November 5. PM Modi will inaugurate several construction projects in Uttarakhand and later offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine a day after Diwali. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said about the possibility of hosting the Prime Minister, "All arrangements are in place, and with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, we will accomplish the dream of developing Uttarakhand."

Uttarakhand Assembly polls

In the previous Assembly elections, BJP had won 57 seats in the 70-member state Assembly and Trivendra Singh Rawat was made Chief Minister. He held the post until March 9, 2021, when the party decided to replace him with Tirath Singh Rawat. However, Tirath's tenure as the CM was short-lived. In a short span of time, Pushkar Singh Dhami took over the position.

In the upcoming polls, Aam Aadmi Party has announced its plan to fight against the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also announced that its former Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler will fight against CM Dhani. Kejriwal has also declared that colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate. Besides this, Congress is also campaigning aggressively.

Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat recently hinted that he will pull out of the chief ministerial race in the forthcoming polls. Speaking at a 'Parivartan Yatra', he said that he would like to see a Dalit CM in the state, asserting that they constitute 18% of the population.

(With inputs from ANI)