Uttarakhand Rains: Arvind Kejriwal Asks AAP Workers To Help Locals In Every Way Possible

As Uttarakhand continues to be ravaged by extreme weather conditions with heavy rainfall causing landslides and floods in several parts of the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, praying for the safety of all residents.

“Distressing news is coming from Uttarakhand about the damage caused by the disaster, I pray to Baba Kedarnath for everyone to be safe,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Uttarakhand to support the local population in every way possible. He said, “I appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party to help the public in every way possible during these difficult times.”

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been facing very heavy rainfall over the past week, resulting in landslides and flood-like situations in several parts of the state. The current situation has resulted in many national highways and roads being closed due to landslide debris blocking vehicular movement.

News agency ANI shared a video in which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can be seen rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to bad weather conditions. The BRO was assisted by JCB machines as the car was stuck in a strong current.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

As per the reports, the debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway has also damaged several vehicles and the Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu link road has also been blocked due to landslides. Due to the ongoing Badrinath Char Dham Yatra, the state had seen an onrush of tourists and pilgrims but the current weather situation has created a difficult situation for the people. There has also been a power cut in several areas including the district headquarters due to the rise in water levels of a few rivers like the Nandakini.

The Uttarakhand government has been closely monitoring the situation and has constantly deployed forces to rescue people and to keep them safe. The state government has also launched a helpline number for people to seek assistance.

Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected."

(With inputs from ANI)