Uttarakhand: Senior Cong Leader Prabhat Backs Harish Rawat As Infighting In Party Grows

As the blame game between leaders in the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress grows, party leader and former MLA Nav Prabhat has come out in support of state party chief Harish Rawat.

Nav Prabhat, who was Congress' manifesto committee chairman for the recently concluded polls, lent his support to Rawat saying that it is not right to level allegations of sale of tickets after the poll results. The party leader’s support for the former CM comes after Rawat pleaded with party leadership to expel him after facing allegations of selling tickets.

Nav Prabhat on Thursday dismissed the allegations made by the Congress leaders in the state on Rawat. He said that such allegations should have been brought to the fore before the polls. The party’s manifesto committee chairman also added that such allegations against the former Chief Minister would affect the entire party.

“If they are levelling allegations and that person (Harish Rawat) had played his part in selling tickets when holding an important post, then a warning should have been issued on the same day. It is not correct to level such allegations after the declaration of results. It not only harms an individual but the entire party,” Navprabhat told ANI.

Earlier, Rawat while responding to the allegations, said that harsh actions like expulsion should be taken against him if the allegations come true. Meanwhile, Nav Prabhat also called for addressing the issue of factionalism in the party and said that the leaders opting for such moves should be ousted from serious posts in the party. He said that Congress should work on “collective leadership” and not on individual interest.

Harish Rawat appeals to Congress leadership to expel him

Harish Rawat on Wednesday pleaded with party leadership to expel him amid allegations of selling poll tickets. Acknowledging that the allegations are 'serious', the Congress leader said that in the upcoming festival of Holi, which is a celebration of burning evil, the party should also suspend him.

In a tweet, Rawat said that the party must take notice of the accusation which is being levelled on someone who is a former Chief Minister, state president of the party, general secretary of the party and is a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Harish Rawat takes responsibility for party's Uttarakhand Election 2022 result

Earlier, the Congress chief from the state had taken responsibility for the defeat of the party in the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly elections. As the chairman of the Congress party's campaign committee, Rawat had apologised to every member and leader in the working committee. Speaking to ANI, Rawat had also revealed that the party was expecting to win in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

