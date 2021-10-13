BJP's woes increased ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election after 6-time MLA and Labour Minister Harak Singh Rawat hinted that he would not contest the polls. Having served as an MLA in both Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, he has been a part of BSP and Congress in the past. Switching allegiance from Congress to the saffron party in 2017. he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a Minister in the state government.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Harak Singh Rawat remarked, "I am saying this honestly, I have told many leaders from my party. I am not very keen on contesting the MLA election. I am not mentally prepared for it. I have been an MLA 6 times from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand and served as a Minister multiple times. At many times, a person takes a resolve. Often, the situation is such which does not appeal to your mind.

This statement assumes significance amid rumours that he and other leaders such as Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Bishan Singh Chuphal were miffed after being snubbed for the CM's post. As per sources, Congress-turned-BJP MLAs such as Harak Singh Rawat, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', Shaila Rani Rawat, Shailendra Mohan Singhal and Pradeep Batra are seeking to join Congress. On Monday, another disgruntled BJP Minister Yashpal Arya joined the Sonia Gandhi-led party with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya.

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether the Uttarakhand polls will be fought under ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat's leadership.