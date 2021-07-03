Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Turmoil: Narendra Singh Tomar; BJP Leaders Reach Dehradun State Headquarters

Narendra Singh Tomar along with other BJP members has reached the party headquarters in Dehradun for a Legislative party meet to elect Uttarakhand’s new CM

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Narendra Singh Tomar and Tirath Singh Rawat

IMAGE- PTI/ANI


Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday along with other BJP members has reached the party headquarters even as Uttarakhand turmoil continues. Tomar is in Dehradun for a Legislative party meet to elect Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister. This comes after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post yesterday. Rawat's resignation comes hours after he met top BJP authorities including Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda on Wednesday, June 30. 

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

Rawat handed over his resignation letter at Raj Bhawan on Friday, July 2 as tweeted by Uttarakhand's Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Rawat told ANI that it was the right time for him to resign in the middle of a constitutional crisis in the state as Rawat is not an MLA. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for endowing him with good opportunities. Rawat, who is an MP from Garhwal, resigned after his stint as the Chief Minister for 4 months. 

READ | AAP mocks Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation: 'BJP scared by AAP's challenge'

Who are the potential candidates for the next CM position? 

According to PTI, BJP can be seen vouching for Trivendra Singh Rawat as the next potential candidate. However, on Saturday, July 3, he said that he is not going to be a part of this race. He spoke to ANI and made it clear that he never was a part of the race earlier or now. He also said that he was sure about BJP's win in the 2022 assembly elections. 

READ | Trivendra Singh Rawat in contention for top post; MLAs to elect new Uttarakhand CM: Source

Names of Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat have also been making rounds as potential candidates

READ | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat summoned to Delhi; discussions over by-election likely
READ | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns; second change of guard in a year
READ | BJP explains Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation; says 'can't hold bypolls'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND