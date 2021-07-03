Uttarakhand Turmoil: Narendra Singh Tomar; BJP Leaders Reach Dehradun State Headquarters

Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday along with other BJP members has reached the party headquarters even as Uttarakhand turmoil continues. Tomar is in Dehradun for a Legislative party meet to elect Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister. This comes after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post yesterday. Rawat's resignation comes hours after he met top BJP authorities including Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda on Wednesday, June 30.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders reach State Headquarters in Dehradun for the Legislative Party meet to elect new Uttarkhand Chief Minister, after Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation from the post yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WWPPkkNRSg — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

Rawat handed over his resignation letter at Raj Bhawan on Friday, July 2 as tweeted by Uttarakhand's Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Rawat told ANI that it was the right time for him to resign in the middle of a constitutional crisis in the state as Rawat is not an MLA. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for endowing him with good opportunities. Rawat, who is an MP from Garhwal, resigned after his stint as the Chief Minister for 4 months.

Who are the potential candidates for the next CM position?

According to PTI, BJP can be seen vouching for Trivendra Singh Rawat as the next potential candidate. However, on Saturday, July 3, he said that he is not going to be a part of this race. He spoke to ANI and made it clear that he never was a part of the race earlier or now. He also said that he was sure about BJP's win in the 2022 assembly elections.

Names of Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat have also been making rounds as potential candidates