Uttarakhand Will Not Use Chinese Products, 'vocal For Local' Gaining Momentum: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that the state government will not use any Chinese equipment, goods or devices. The move comes after the growing anti-China sentiment among the people following last month's Galwan Valley clash at the LAC and to promote PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' pitch.

"We had already taken the decision that we will not use Chinese equipment and devices," Rawat said in a press conference. After the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, he said that the people have begun using Indian apps in large numbers in the country.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to make India a self-reliant nation, Rawat said that the country is fast re-establishing its modern identity even amid the adverse circumstance of COVID-19. The Chief Minister said the PM's call to become vocal for local and make it global has secured people's support from all over the country.

"Reforms have been undertaken in infrastructure to overcome the impact of COVID-19 in the economy. During COVID-19 situation, most improvements have been made in the health sector," he said.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, PPE kits were not being manufactured in the country, Rawat said adding that India has begun manufacturing these kits at such a large scale that its import has begun. "Ventilators and N-95 masks are also being manufactured in the country at a large scale," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded 47 COVID-19 cases, 20 of them from Dehradun district, taking the infection count to 3,995 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. Twelve fresh cases were reported in Nainital, five each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, three in Udham Singh Nagar and two in Champawat district, the state health department bulletin said.

Twenty-two more patients recovered from the infection, it said. So far 2,672 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 558, it said. Uttarakhand has seen 46 deaths linked to the virus while 29 COVID-19 patients have migrated from the state.

