'Uttarakhand's Anti-conversion Bill To Stop Unlawful Acts Of Conversion,' Assures CM Dhami

After the Uttarakhand Assembly passed a stricter Anti-Conversion Bill, on November 30, making unlawful conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Conversion was taking place in an unregulated way in Uttarakhand, but now it will surely stop."

"According to the Anti-Conversion Bill in Uttarakhand, there will be 10 years of punishment for such illegal conversions," he added.

During a cabinet meeting on November 16, the Uttarakhand government made strict amendments to forced conversion laws in the state. The meeting was chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who decided that forced religious conversion and 'love jihad' will be banned in the state. The cabinet firmly decided that forced conversion will now be considered as a cognisable offence and added the provision of 10 years of imprisonment for those involved in such acts.

30% horizontal reservation to domiciled women in Uttarakhand

It also passed a Bill approving 30% horizontal reservation to domiciled women of the state in government services. According to the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2022, apart from a prison term, any offender indulging in unlawful conversion will also be liable to be imposed with a fine of at least Rs 50,000. Besides, the offender may also be liable to pay compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The issue of forced conversion was one of the main agenda in the meeting held by the Uttarakhand CM after several incidents were recently reported in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and even Delhi. According to the amendments, the offenders under the new law will face 10 years of jail term if they are convicted of forced conversion. This decision by Uttarakhand Government comes after the Supreme Court of India directed the Central government to take action against such practices as they can be "very serious".