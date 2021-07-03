Uttarakhand's New CM Will Fulfil Responsibilities, Understands People's Problems: Wife

Uttarakhand CM-elect Pushkar Singh Dhami’s wife Geeta Dhami was all praise for her husband as she claimed that that her husband was born and brought up in an ordinary middle-class family and that he understands the problem of the people. Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday at 6 pm.

“I would like to thank the party high command, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda. I would also like to thank the people of Khatima who elected my husband as the MLA twice from this area. Looking at his abilities, the party high command has given him this responsibility. I would also like to assure you that he will fulfil all his responsibilities towards the state and his people with sincerity. Rising above his position, he will also work beyond his responsibilities,” Geeta told ANI.

Pushkar Dhami’s family members including his mother Vishna Devi and sons Prabhakar and Divakar also expressed their happiness after he was unanimously chosen as the new CM. ‘My father used to say that he will become the Chief Minister. I also want to be a leader like him. I am very happy,” Pushkar's son Prabhakar told ANI.

Who is Pushkar Dhami?

Pushkar Dhami is a two-time MLA from Khatima, who was also one of the top choices among the forerunners who were considered to replace Tirath Singh Rawat. He has served as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Wing (BYJM) and holds popularity amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, he also worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as well. Addressing the media after the announcement on Saturday, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "My party has given an opportunity to serve the common man. I thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and central leadership for this opportunity. I will work to serve the people of Uttrakhand. It is a challenge for me, I will work and move forward carrying everyone together in party. I will take forward the work of previous CMs of the state."

The oath-taking ceremony of the two-time Khatima MLA comes after ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigned on Friday. Tirath Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

