Uttarakhand's UCC Push: CM Dhami Confirms Implementation In 6 Months Post Committee Report

In a big push for Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that the report of the committee formed to implement the UCC in the state would come in the next two months. Dhami further informed that once the panel submits the report, the state government will start working towards its implementation. He also stated that the BJP-led Uttarkhand government has set a time limit of six months for the completion of the task.

"As soon as the committee formed to prepare a draft for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) completes its task, the Uttarakhand government will work towards its implementation in the state. We have set a time limit of six months for this task," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dhami further informed that the meetings of the committee are going on to prepare the report. "The process of preparing the draft is going on," he said, adding, "This was not just an election issue but a resolution in front of the godlike people of Uttarakhand."

The five-member committee

According to ANI, the first meeting of the expert committee formed to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand was held in July this year. The panel met at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The five-member committee formed to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC in the hill state is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The expert panel headed by the former judge of the Supreme Court for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state was announced in May.

"In accordance to our promise in the vision document at the time of election, an expert committee has been constituted under honourable Supreme Court Justice (Retired) Ranjana Desai for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code to protect the culture of Devbhoomi and to provide uniformity to all religious communities," said Chief Minister Dhami.

UCC: Dhami's biggest election promise

Earlier in February, during the campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami promised that an expert panel to implement the UCC will be set up soon after BJP gets re-elected in the state. Once the UCC gets implemented in the state, Uttarakhand will become the second state after Goa in the country to enact it.

The implementation of the UCC was Dhami’s biggest poll promise in the Assembly elections of Uttarakhand held in 2022.