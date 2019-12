A 111 km long march led by convener Iswar Singh Koranga under the name "Seemant Bachao Desh Bachao" was carried out by the Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami to protest against the BJP government's negligence towards his constituency reached Pithoragarh on December 19. The protestors urged the Modi government to initiate development programs in the region. Uttrakhand shares its borders with two other nations -- China and Nepal.