Puducherry CM Enters Row Over Scindia's Exit From Congress; Warns Of 'Himalayan Bunder'

In the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that BJP is using Jyotiraditya Scindia to usurp power in the state. Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced his resignation from the party minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 10.

Taking to Twitter, Narayanasamy also stated that the former Congress leader has 'fallen into the trap' and added that Scindia will realise his blunder very shortly. He further accused BJP of adopting the same strategy as the party used in Karnataka.

#BJP is enacting the strategy the way they did in #Karnataka . It is murder of democracy #JyotiradityaScindia has fallen into the trap. He will realise the himalayan blunder very shortly. BJP after using #Scindia will through him out. I am confident Shri Kamalnath prove majority. — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) March 11, 2020

Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also targeted the BJP over the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. He expressed distress on likelihood of BJP coming back to a state that democratically elected Congress.

“At a time of economic distress, the BJP’s priority is to topple a stable government, it shows the party is not interested in economic issues. We’ve seen what the BJP has done in Karnataka, if people wanted BJP in MP they would have voted for them. If people leave the Congress for personal reasons, then it is sad,” said Gogoi.

Scindia resigns from Congress; will join BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia himself is likely to join the BJP on 12 March and will also allegedly file for Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March.

