'Vaccine Goof Up In UP Is Criminal Negligence', BSP Leader Demands Stern Action

Amid the vaccine shortage, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sudhindra Bhadoria has targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the "vaccine goof-up" at a Primary Health Centre in Sidharthnagar. The BSP leader targeted the govt for the goof-up in which a different second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to some people and said strict action should be taken for "criminal negligence".
"I believe it is criminal negligence and strict action should be taken against guilty. People of the state are upset with Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic so at least people should get rightly vaccinated," BSP leader told ANI.
Bhadoria said at a time when COVID-19 patients have been "struggling for beds, oxygen and medicines", the vaccine which is available "is not being properly used".
"Days after bodies were found floating in the Ganga river in the state, the government is now wrongly vaccinating people by mixing vaccine doses. This is still a subject of global research," he said.
Twenty villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were administered Covaxin earlier this month after they were given Covishield in the first dose. District medical authorities said an inquiry has been ordered in the matter. However, they said that they had not received any health-related complaints from those given mixed doses.
Meanwhile, Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul has assured that if people are getting different doses of COVID vaccine it is 'safe', there is "no cause for concern".
"As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis." said Dr Paul.
As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis: Dr VK Paul Member-Health, Niti Aayog pic.twitter.com/JFnF2BFVDe— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
Till May 26, India has nearly administered 20.25 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,25,29,884 vaccine doses had been administered in India.
