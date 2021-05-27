'Vaccine Goof Up In UP Is Criminal Negligence', BSP Leader Demands Stern Action

Amid the vaccine shortage, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sudhindra Bhadoria has targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the "vaccine goof-up" at a Primary Health Centre in Sidharthnagar. The BSP leader targeted the govt for the goof-up in which a different second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to some people and said strict action should be taken for "criminal negligence".

"I believe it is criminal negligence and strict action should be taken against guilty. People of the state are upset with Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic so at least people should get rightly vaccinated," BSP leader told ANI.

"Vaccine is not being properly used": Bhadoria

Bhadoria said at a time when COVID-19 patients have been "struggling for beds, oxygen and medicines", the vaccine which is available "is not being properly used".

"Days after bodies were found floating in the Ganga river in the state, the government is now wrongly vaccinating people by mixing vaccine doses. This is still a subject of global research," he said.

Twenty villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were administered Covaxin earlier this month after they were given Covishield in the first dose. District medical authorities said an inquiry has been ordered in the matter. However, they said that they had not received any health-related complaints from those given mixed doses.

'Mixing of Vaccine doses is not a cause of concern': Dr VK Paul

Meanwhile, Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul has assured that if people are getting different doses of COVID vaccine it is 'safe', there is "no cause for concern".

"As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis." said Dr Paul.

As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis: Dr VK Paul Member-Health, Niti Aayog pic.twitter.com/JFnF2BFVDe — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Vaccination Update

Till May 26, India has nearly administered 20.25 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,25,29,884 vaccine doses had been administered in India.

Healthcare workers: 98,08,901 have had their first dose and 67,37,679 have got their second dose as well.

98,08,901 have had their first dose and 67,37,679 have got their second dose as well. Frontline workers: 1,52,42,964 have had their first dose while 84,00,950 have got their second dose too.

1,52,42,964 have had their first dose while 84,00,950 have got their second dose too. 45-59-year age group: 56,26,09,143 people have got their first dose and another 1,01,11,128 have had their second dose as well

56,26,09,143 people have got their first dose and another 1,01,11,128 have had their second dose as well 60+ category: 5,73,45,128 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,11,563 have had their second dose as well.

5,73,45,128 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,11,563 have had their second dose as well. 18-44 year age group: In this newly added category of 1,38,62,428 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)