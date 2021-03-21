'Vaccines, Not One-day Lockdown Is The Solution': Omar Abdullah On MP's COVID-19 Lockdown

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced lockdown from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in three of its major cities—Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a dig over this decision and said 'one-day lockdown is not a solution.'

'Meaningless one-day lockdown': Abdullah

Abdullah tweeted that the virus has a 2-14 day incubation period, this one-day lockdown imposed by the MP government is meaningless and more vaccines should be administered. His tweet came after the pictures of deserted streets of Indore surfaced on the Internet.

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a lockdown in three of its cities from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till March 31.

"Corona is growing in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur. Therefore, there will be a lockdown in these cities on Sunday i.e. from Saturday night's 10 am to 6 am Monday. COVID-19 cannot be stopped without public cooperation. Therefore, all of you are requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing and guidelines," he said. READ | Mumbai's COVID surge continues with 2982 cases; BMC to test random people at crowded areas

'Do not panic': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan urged people not to panic and follow the guidelines seriously. "The most effective way of avoiding COVID-19 is to wear a mask in the right way and follow social distancing--the mask should cover the entire face, not under the nose or under the beard. Today I have come to create awareness in the new market and appeal to all the people to wear masks. I join my hands and appeal to everyone, please take COVID-19 seriously. For the citizen's safety, we have decided to impose a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. There is no need to panic, and be careful of the situation," he added.

COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,308 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The state's total tally has now increased to 2,74,405, of which, 3,903 have succumbed to the deadly virus. As per the Union Health Ministry, on the 64th day of COVID-19 vaccination, 16.12 lakh people got vaccinated and more than 4.36 crore COVID vaccine doses stand administered overall, on Saturday.

COVID Vaccination

As per the Union Health Ministry, on the 64th day of COVID vaccination, 16.12 lakh people got vaccinated and more than 4.36 crore COVID vaccine doses stand administered overall. The total figure includes 77,63,276 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 48,51,260 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said.