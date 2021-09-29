Indian National Congress on Wednesday criticised senior party leader Kapil Sibal and others for degrading the organisation that 'gave them an identity.' Rejecting Kapil Sibal's claims, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken claimed that the party is listening to everyone.

"Sonia Gandhi Ji had ensured that Kapil Sibal becomes a minister in Union Cabinet despite not having organisational background. Everyone in the party is being heard. Want to tell Mr Sibal and others that they shouldn't degrade the organization that gave them an identity," Maken said.

Kapil Sibal attacks Congress

Senior Congress leader on Wednesday reiterated his demand that the party should introspect amid the recent turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit. He also said no action has been taken regarding the party's leadership even after a letter by 'G23 dissenters.'

"I'm speaking to you on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee," Kapil Sibal said during the press briefing.

On recent developments in Punjab, he said that the turmoil in the border state will benefit ISI and Pakistan. "What is happening in the border state of Punjab is in the interest of ISIS and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there," he said adding that Congress should stay united.

In an unexpected move, Sidhu on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Congress chief. His resignation started a meltdown in the party, with a minister and three party leaders stepping down from their posts.

Asserting that several top faces have left Congress, Sibal questioned why are people leaving the party. "We need to introspect. Maybe Congress is at fault. In the past, we were proud of our leadership. But I cannot look at the situation my party is in today. It breaks my heart," he said.

Congress leadership crisis

The grand old party has been in a leadership quandary since Rahul Gandhi quit as party president following a debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His resignation generated a chain reaction with several Congress leaders quitting their top positions in the organisation. Later, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim president.

Last year, 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to the interim chief seeking 'structural changes', full-time leadership at the helm, internal election to the CWC among others.