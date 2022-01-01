Vaishno Devi Stampede: Congress Demands Apology From J&K L-G Sinha; Questions COVID Spread

The Congress on Saturday came down heavily on the J&K administration over the Vaishno Devi stampede incident stating that it had 'exposed the mismanagement' of Government machinery. Hitting out at J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Congress leader Ashwani Handa demanded that the former take responsibility for the 12 pilgrims who had lost their lives in the tragedy. Handa also raised questions about the massive crowd at the religious site and how it could lead to the rampant spread of COVID-19 and Omicron.

"The way the incident took place, it exposes the mismanagement of Government machinery. We believe that the J&K L-G should take responsibility and apologise to the family of victims who lost their lives. The question also arises-- what if one person from the crowd spreads the COVID-19 Omicron variant? You cannot imagine to what extent Omicron would spread," he added.

J&K L-G forms 3-member panel to probe Vaishno Devi stampede

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Saturday issued an official order for a probe into the Vaishno Devi stampede incident which resulted in the death of 12 travellers. The government under the direction of L-G Manoj Sinha has formed a 3-member committee to investigate the tragic incident. The committee comprises Principal Secretary to the Government (Home Department), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner (Jammu).

The committee has been asked to examine in detail, the causes and reasons behind the incident, point out lapses and fix responsibility thereof as well as suggest the appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future. The 3-member committee will submit a detailed report on the incident in a week’s time.

The incident which was reported on New Year's eve led to the death of 12 pilgrims followed by several injuries after a heavy rush of devotees arrived at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The cause of the chaos is not yet known, however, it is clear that there was a massive rush of people on the narrow lanes ahead of the new year.

According to the Temple shrine board statement, the incident took place at around 2.15 AM on Saturday and rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities. The injured people were immediately rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

Image: ANI/Republic