Vaishno Devi Stampede: MoS Nityanand Rai Details Cause Of Tragedy, Rescue Operations

MoS Nityanand Rai informed that PM Modi is monitoring the situation while directions have been given for providing the best treatment to the injured.

Nikita Bishay

The tragic incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine happened due to a descent near the Shrine causing a major stampede, informed Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The stampede which occurred in the early hours of Saturday has already claimed the lives of 12 people and injured many. Speaking exclusively to Republic, MoS Nityanand Rai said, "There is descent at the gate number 3 of Vaishno Devi Shrine where the devotees were gathered and started falling after they were imbalanced due to the crowd." All the officials from Jammu and Kashmir administration and authorities including DC Jammu, SSP, and Jammu Range DIG reached the spot and CRPF IG is undertaking rescue operations accordingly. The situation has been brought under control, he added. 

Earlier in the day, the MoS also informed that PM Modi is closely monitoring the situation and directed J&K authorities for providing better treatment to the injured people and further asked to move them immediately to a hospital if necessary. "Instructions have been given to the local authorities to shift patients to other hospitals with better facilities without any delay if better treatment is required", he said.  

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh also briefed the media about the Vaishno Devi stampede and informed them that 12 people were killed while at least 15 were injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Katra. The incident which occurred around 2:15 AM was triggered by an argument between the people who started pushing each other followed by the stampede. 


