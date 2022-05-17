The commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has been given two days additional time from a local court in Varanasi to submit its report. Previously, the commission was asked to submit the report by Tuesday.

Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, has been removed by the court for alleged non-cooperation. The report will now be submitted by Vishal Singh.

'Ajay Mishra leaked information'

A lawyer in the Gyanvapi case said that Ajay Mishra was removed for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides. "Vishal Singh complaint against Ajay Mishra on which court-ordered latter's removal," he said.

#BREAKING on #GyanvapiFiles | Varanasi Court gives 2 days to submit Gyanvapi survey report; Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra removed.



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/el5qpgh99a pic.twitter.com/N0lgzefu7G — Republic (@republic) May 17, 2022

During the hearing, the lawyers representing the Muslim side said that no 'Shivling' was discovered on the Mosque premises and the situation will be clear after court-appointed commissioners will submit the report.

The Hindu side demanded a detailed survey by the demolition of the wall near the 'Shivling'.

On Monday, a local court had ordered the sealing of Wazukhana in the Masjid complex after the Hindu side said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. A mosque management committee member disputed the claim.

Gyanvapi row

The survey was conducted by three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers from each side, an assistant, and a videography crew.

The mosque is next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, and a group of women has petitioned the local court for permission to worship daily before the idols on the mosque's exterior walls.

Another petition, which was filed by one Vijay Shankar Rastogi, had contended that the entire Masid premises belonged to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple and that the Gyanvapi Masjid is part of the temple complex, is pending in court since 1991.

Rastogi further stated that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over two thousand years ago and that the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb demolished the temple.