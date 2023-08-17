Various Countries Discussed Manipur Issue, But PM Kept Silent: Kejriwal Attacks BJP Govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue in Delhi Assembly and said that the Prime Minister and the BJP MLAs have made it clear that they don't have any relation with Manipur. Slamming the central government, he said, "BJP MLAs are clearly saying that they don't have any relation with Manipur. It's PM Modi's message that they don't have any relation with Manipur. PM Modi is silent on the Manipur issue. 6,500 FIRs have been registered, over 150 killed but the PM remained silent."

He added, "While addressing, he said, "350 temples were destroyed, but the Prime Minister kept quiet. In the European Parliament, it was discussed, and the United States spoke about it, but our PM kept quiet. When the horrific video of two women got viral, then PM Modi said that it was not new. Where will the daughters go when their father will turn his back on them?"

PM Modi didn't help women wrestlers, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also spoke about the World Wrestling Federation's controversy and said that the women wrestlers expected a lot from PM Modi but he didn't even console them.

"The women wrestlers looked up to PM Modi for help but he didn't even console them for once. However, when the same wrestlers won medals for the country, he was the first one to click a photo with them", he added.

Arvind Kejriwal speaks on India-China border clash

Kejriwal also spoke about the India-China border issue and claimed that some sources have told that India has secretly signed some deal with China and given some land to the other nation.

He said, "China infiltrated and captured our land. From sources we have got to know that they have secretly signed some deal with China and handed over this land to them."

"They abuse Jawaharlal Nehru. At least he fought a battle with China, but they simply handed over the land to China in a deal. I want to ask the people whether they want a 'businessman PM' or someone who protects the nation?" he added.

Taking potshots at the BJP government, he said, "Hathon mein hath daalne se ishq hota hai diplomacy nahi hoti. Diplomacy toh 'aankhon mein aankh daalne se hoti hai'."