Varun Gandhi Declines Oxford Debate Invite; 'No Merit In Speaking Domestic Issues Abroad'

BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi declined the Oxford Union's invitation to discuss whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India in the right direction, stating that doing so would be "dishonourable," as there would be no merit or integrity in speaking about domestic issues at an international forum.

According to sources, the BJP leader, who has at times criticised the government's policies, took this decision of not participating in the discussion as the renowned debating society located in Oxford, England, wanted him to argue against the motion that "This House Believes Modi's India Is On The Right Road".

Notably, the invitation for the debate which was scheduled between April and June was extended to Gandhi on behalf of the union's chief Matthew Dick.

Varun Gandhi declines to participate in Oxford debate

The BJP MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh declined the invitation by stating that he and other Indian people frequently have the freedom and opportunity to bring up topics like these in the august Parliament and public forums. He opined that such criticism must be spoken to policymakers within India and that doing so outside the nation would be against its interests and a "dishonourable act".

"As an elected representative, I see it as my job to strengthen our system by studying and evaluating policy initiatives and offering feedback; by taking up issues of national interest and suggesting possible solutions; by engaging with the public to raise and showcase legitimate concerns. It is a priority to participate in the national debate both within Parliament and through other fora in a constant and constructive manner," Varun Gandhi said in his reply to the invitation.

"However, such comment must be offered within India to Indian policy-makers. I see no merit or integrity in vocalising internal challenges in an international forum. India is on the right path for development and inclusiveness, a path that has been laid out and pursued by governments of varied political affiliations over the past seven decades since Independence with a push for robust economic growth, revitalising agriculture, education and healthcare, and putting India’s interests first," the BJP leader added.

Notably, this development coincides with a heated controversy over remarks made by his cousin and Congress leader-- Rahul Gandhi, in London, which the ruling party has called "demeaning" to Indian democracy—the more so because they were made on foreign soil.

(With inputs from PTI)