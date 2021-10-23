Varun Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack On BJP Govt; Asserts 'need To Rethink Farm Policy'

In a sign of his growing unease with the BJP government, Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday stressed the need to rethink India's agricultural policy. While interacting with people in the flood-affected areas of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi opined that no person should have to struggle to secure his rights. This was perceived as a reference to the agitation by farmers against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. Brandishing his credentials as a person devoted to change, the Pilibhit parliamentarian revealed that he had neither availed of his salary as an MP nor resided in a government house.

Varun Gandhi remarked, "Talk to me. I will do my best to give you justice. My path is the path of truth. My path is only one- to increase your representation in the country and to ensure a bright future for your children. I want to do this for the country and that's why I have come here."

"We have come with the vision that we will help create an India in which a person does not have to beg someone to get his right. We envisage the creation of an India in which the fees of a farmer's son are paid on time," he elaborated. Without naming anyone, he affirmed that people should use their power to uplift others.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Gandhi posted a video of a farmer who burnt his paddy crop after he was unable to sell it for the last 15 days. According to him, the current system was not catering to the interests of farmers. Hitting out at the government's flood relief on October 21, he had commented, "It’s painful that when the common man needs the system the most, he’s left to fend for himself. If every response is individual-led then what does ‘governance’ mean"?

उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान श्री समोध सिंह पिछले 15 दिनों से अपनी धान की फसल को बेचने के लिए मंडियों में मारे-मारे फिर रहे थे, जब धान बिका नहीं तो निराश होकर इसमें स्वयं आग लगा दी।



इस व्यवस्था ने किसानों को कहाँ लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है? कृषि नीति पर पुनर्चिंतन आज की सबसे बड़ी ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/z3EjYw9rIz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 23, 2021

Varun Gandhi differs from the BJP line

A Lok Sabha MP since 2009, Varun Gandhi was appointed as BJP's general secretary- the youngest to hold that position in the party. However, he gradually started losing his prominence after the saffron party came to power at the Centre in 2014. Moreover, the attempt by his supporters to project him as BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls reportedly did not go down well with the party leadership. In another setback, his mother Maneka Gandhi was also sidelined after being left out of the new NDA government in 2019.

Recently, the Pilibhit MP sparked a buzz by openly condemning the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur and demanding justice. Warning against turning the incident into a "Hindu vs Sikh" battle, he emphasised that petty political gains cannot override national unity. On October 8, he along with his mother was dropped from the reconstituted 80-member BJP National Executive. In an intriguing reaction to this development, Varun Gandhi claimed, "I have not attended a single National Executive meeting for the last five years. I do not think I was on it".